Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 97,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mmtec by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

