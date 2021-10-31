Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MHK traded down $21.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.21. 1,556,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.42.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

