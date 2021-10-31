MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MGI opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

