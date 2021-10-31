MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. 6,680,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,703. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $546.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoneyGram International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of MoneyGram International worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

