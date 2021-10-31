Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $613.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $556.00 to $613.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $525.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.46. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $551.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

