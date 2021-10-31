Monro, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MNRO opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

