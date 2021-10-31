Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monroe Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Monroe Capital worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

