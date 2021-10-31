Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Moody’s stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.15. 774,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $259.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

