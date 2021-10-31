Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.150-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Moody’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

NYSE MCO opened at $404.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $259.45 and a 12 month high of $407.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

