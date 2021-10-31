Morgan Stanley Acquires 713,283 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.88% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $216,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

