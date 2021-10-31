Morgan Stanley Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $215.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.