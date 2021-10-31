Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $576.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $576.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $623.21 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $627.96. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

