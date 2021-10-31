Morgan Stanley Buys 476,827 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $197,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

