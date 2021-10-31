Morgan Stanley Has $223.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $223,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 463,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $100.48.

