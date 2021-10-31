Morgan Stanley Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $203,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $429.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

