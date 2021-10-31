Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $141.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.
NYSE RSG opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
