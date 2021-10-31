Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $141.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

NYSE RSG opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

