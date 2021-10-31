Morgan Stanley Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $124.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

