Morgan Stanley Purchases 195,439 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $210,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $29,808,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

