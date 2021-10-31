Morgan Stanley Raises Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $91.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

