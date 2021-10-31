Morgan Stanley Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $675.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.80.

ORLY opened at $622.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.21. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

