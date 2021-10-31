Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDRDY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.03.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

