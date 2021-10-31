Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.10. The stock has a market cap of C$366.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

