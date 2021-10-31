Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $560,019 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Movado Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Movado Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 149,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

