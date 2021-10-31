M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 10,584 Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Datto by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Datto by 7.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.90 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $235,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

