M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 24.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 95.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

