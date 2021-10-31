M&T Bank Corp Invests $238,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

