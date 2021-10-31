Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 28,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 26,327,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,267,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Naked Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

