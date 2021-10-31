Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 28,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 26,327,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,267,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Naked Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.