National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

