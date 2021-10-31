National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.25. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,086,612.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

