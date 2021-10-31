National Bankshares Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$59.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.14.

TSE:HCG opened at C$40.16 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$23.38 and a 52 week high of C$42.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.8499997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

