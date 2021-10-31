National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$137.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$58.27 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.