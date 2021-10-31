National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

