National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.National Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.61 EPS.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

