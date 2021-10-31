National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.610 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.47 on Friday. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get National Instruments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.