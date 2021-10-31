NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
