NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

