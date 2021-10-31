Needham & Company LLC Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $32.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

BLNK stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 348.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

