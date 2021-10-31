Nekonium Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Nekonium has a market cap of $28,955.89 and $91.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nekonium has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387

Nekonium Coin Trading

