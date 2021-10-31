Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NEMTF opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

