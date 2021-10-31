NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Market Cap of $23.93 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $23.93 million and $2.26 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00096650 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

