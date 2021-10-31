Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $63,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $105.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

