Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NVRO opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.05. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.