New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. New Jersey Resources reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,745. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

