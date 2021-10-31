Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.00 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,432,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,401,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $2,712,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

