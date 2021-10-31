NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

NXGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. NEXT has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

