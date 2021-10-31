NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Laurentian

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.90.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$25.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -192.92. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

