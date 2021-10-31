Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,787. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

