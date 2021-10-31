NIO (NYSE:NIO) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. NIO has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

