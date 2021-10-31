Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $38.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NIU traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 491,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

