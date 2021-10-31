Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 33.5% in October

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NIU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 491,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,572. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

