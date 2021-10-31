Nobilis Health Corp’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 3rd

Nobilis Health’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nobilis Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Nobilis Health’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLTH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Nobilis Health stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nobilis Health stock. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,020,195 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,289,000. Nobilis Health accounts for about 24.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned approximately 3.49% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

